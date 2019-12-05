Services
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley W. Dixon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley W. Dixon Obituary
Shirley W. Dixon

Rahway - Shirley W. Dixon, 92, passed away on November 28, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Rahway. Born in Newark, she lived in Rahway. She was a secretary for Regina Company in Rahway for many years before her retirement.

Shirley is survived by her husband Wilbur Dixon, Sr.; sons, Wilbur Dixon Jr. (Evangeline), Steve Dixon (Hope) and Darryl Dixon (Arline); brothers, Archie Williams (Bernell) and Alton Williams; and her sister, Hortense Powell.

Viewing will be Monday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Ebenezer AME Church, 253 Central Avenue, Rahway, NJ followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM. The burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Linden.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -