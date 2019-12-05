|
|
Shirley W. Dixon
Rahway - Shirley W. Dixon, 92, passed away on November 28, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Rahway. Born in Newark, she lived in Rahway. She was a secretary for Regina Company in Rahway for many years before her retirement.
Shirley is survived by her husband Wilbur Dixon, Sr.; sons, Wilbur Dixon Jr. (Evangeline), Steve Dixon (Hope) and Darryl Dixon (Arline); brothers, Archie Williams (Bernell) and Alton Williams; and her sister, Hortense Powell.
Viewing will be Monday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Ebenezer AME Church, 253 Central Avenue, Rahway, NJ followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM. The burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Linden.
Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019