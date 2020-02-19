|
|
Sidney Byrd, Jr.
Somerset - Sidney Byrd, Jr. passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 at the age of 74 at St. Peters Medical Center, New Brunswick, New Jersey. He is survived by his sons, Sidney Byrd, III (Bridget) and Richard A. Byrd (Azure). He was the loving grandfather to Daryl (Christina), Jasmyn, Cyrus, William and Jessica Riley. Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset Street, Somerset, New Jersey. The viewing begins at 8:00 am, followed by funeral services at 9:00 a.m. Sidney will be laid to rest at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020