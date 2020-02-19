Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset Street
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset Street
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Sidney Byrd Jr. Obituary
Sidney Byrd, Jr.

Somerset - Sidney Byrd, Jr. passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 at the age of 74 at St. Peters Medical Center, New Brunswick, New Jersey. He is survived by his sons, Sidney Byrd, III (Bridget) and Richard A. Byrd (Azure). He was the loving grandfather to Daryl (Christina), Jasmyn, Cyrus, William and Jessica Riley. Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset Street, Somerset, New Jersey. The viewing begins at 8:00 am, followed by funeral services at 9:00 a.m. Sidney will be laid to rest at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
