Sidney J. "Sid" Aumack, Sr.
Monroe Township - On June 11, 2020, Sidney James "Sid" Aumack, Sr., of Monroe Township passed away peacefully at the age of 87.
Sid was born in Union Beach and raised in North Brunswick. He honorably served as a reservist in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Lakehurst Maxfield Field, formerly known as Naval Air Station Lakehurst. After his time in the U.S. Navy, Sid became a driver for the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company in North Brunswick, later becoming a sheriff's deputy for the Middlesex County Sheriffs Office, retiring in 1992.
Throughout his lifetime, Sid had a passion for music, boating, fast cars and, his family. He learned to play the Cordovox at a young age and entertained many with his beautiful music. He enjoyed being a "Sea Captain" on his personal vessels, ranging from cabin cruisers, speed boats to Jon boats. And he was a long time member of the Raritan River Boat Club of Edison. Sid loved animals, was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also looked forward to his yearly trips to Florida.
Sid is preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Clarence Aumack; brother, Fred Aumack; nephew, Craig Aumack; brother in law, Pat Green; and grandson, Ryan Stegall. He is survived by his loving wife, Louise; his daughter, Brenda Crosby and husband, Robert; son, Sidney James Aumack, Jr. and wife, Charlotte; son, Brian Aumack; daughter, Robin Stegall and husband, Trent; stepsons, David Bailey and wife, Pam, Russell Bailey and wife, Christine; grandchildren, Taryn Baer and husband, Jason, Brandon Crosby and wife, Danielle, Kyle Aumack, Kevin Aumack, Tanner, Blake and Cayden Stegall, Connor and Cole Bailey, Joe and Jake Bailey; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Braden Baer, Dylan and Ryan Crosby; sister, Eleanor Green along with nieces and nephews.
Sid had many friends and he will be missed by all.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, services are private under the direction of Spotswood Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.