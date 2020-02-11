|
Silvana "Sil" Gover
South Plainfield - Silvana "Sil" Gover, 89, went on to Glory on Sunday February 9th in peace with family by her side. Sil was raised in NY by Thomas and Elena Tomei along with her 4 siblings, Lu, John, Rita, and Mario. She moved to South Plainfield with her husband, Charles Gover (1923-2007), and young family in the early 1960's. She stayed in South Plainfield, a town she loved, until her health would not allow her to live independently any longer. Sil was always very involved in raising her 4 children Jim, Paul, Diane, and Trish and was well known and loved throughout the community. She was the energy and inspiration in her children's lives which will live on for generations to come.
Among other interests, she was a faithful and longstanding member of the South Plainfield Republican Party promoting the cause through countless flyers and fundraising events. As an Italian-American and the wife of a Navy veteran, she loved and appreciated the USA with her whole heart and soul. She spent many years working for Rutgers University and upon retirement rejoined the University because of her love of sports and to work at the college football and basketball games (well into her 80's).
She lived her life to the fullest and never let an opportunity pass to spend time with her family. In addition to her children, she is survived and celebrated by her daughter-in-law Sandy Gover, grandchildren, Chelsea, Brendan, Juliana, Charlie, Timothy (and his wife Libby), Aaron, Kayla, and Ashleigh as well as her 3 great-grandchildren Michael, Chase, and Harper Joyce.
Sil will leave a large gap in our lives, but more importantly she leaves us with incredible memories and her voice of encouragement and wisdom that will play in our minds forever.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2-5PM and 7-9PMPM at the McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Ave in South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 9 am in the McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, followed by a funeral mass at 10 am at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 149 South Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield NJ 07080.
Gifts can be made to NJ Veterens Memorial Home at Menlo Park, 132 Evergreen Road PO Box 3013 Edison, NJ 08818
Published in Courier News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020