|
|
Sonja McNulty
North Plainfield - Sonja McNulty, age 89, died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home in North Plainfield surrounded by friends and family. She was born in Ukraine and came to the United States in 1936. She resided in Plainfield and South Plainfield before settling in North Plainfield 52 years ago.
Mrs. McNulty retired as vice president of Helen Elliot Candies in North Plainfield, NJ.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening, but most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends in both North Plainfield and at the shore in Lavallette.
Mrs. McNulty is predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Patrick McNulty and her son, Michael McNulty.
Surviving is her son, Robert and his wife Barbara; her daughter-in-law, Arlene McNulty; her granddaughter Meghan McNulty, husband Evan Gropper and her great-grandson Bennett Robert Gropper; her brother George Jarema and countless friends that she considered family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. at Higgins Home For Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung, NJ 07069. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's RC Church, corner of Jackson Ave. & Watchung Ave. in North Plainfield. Interment will be at St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery in South Bound Brook.
Memorial donations may be made to McAuley Hall, 1645 Highway 22, Watchung, NJ 07069 or to St. Joseph's RC Church, 99 Westervelt Ave., North Plainfield, NJ 07060.
Published in Courier News on June 4, 2019