Sonya V. Merrill
Piscataway - Sonya V. Merrill, 93, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, December 2, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born in Old Bridge, Sunny, as she was known to her many friends and relatives, grew up in South River and resided in Highland Park before settling to Piscataway in late 1970's.
A longtime member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Piscataway, Mrs. Merrill participated in the church bible study and craft program as well many other activities throughout her many years of membership.
An avid reader, Mrs. Merrill was also known to be a master at crossword puzzles.
Predeceased by her husband the late Walter J., Sunny is also predeceased by her sister Kaja Switzer and brother Peter Westergaard.
Surviving are her sons, David Merrill and his wife Maryann of Piscataway and Jeffrey and his wife Kathy of South Plainfield; grandchildren, Jason Merrill and his wife Vanessa, Dana Soares and her husband Fernanado, Derek Merrill and his wife Jaime and Steven Merrill and great grandchildren, Lucas and Alessia Soares and River Merrill.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-8pm in the Piscataway Funeral Home 18 Stelton Rd. Piscataway, NJ 08854.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather for funeral services at 10:30am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at The Christ United Methodist Church 458 Hoes Ln., Piscataway, NJ 08854.
Interment will follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019