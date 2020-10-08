Sophie "Sally" Dlugozimski
South River - Sophie "Sally" Dlugozimski, age 98, of South River, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Preferred Care at Old Bridge. Born and raised in South River to the late Walter and Alexandra Uscenski, Sally was a lifelong resident of the borough. Before her retirement, Mrs. Dlugozimski was employed by Glackso-Smith Klein in Piscataway as a line loader. She was a very active parishioner at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River and was a proud member of the Alter Rosary Society. Sally was also an integral member with the South River Office on Aging. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Sally is predeceased by her beloved husband Matthew J. Dlugozimski and her siblings Helen Czaplinski and Edward Uscenski. Surviving are her children and their spouses Darlene and Robert Luttman of TX and Matthew and Vicky Dlugozimski of CA; and her dear grandchildren Tiffany, Jeannette and husband Michael, Sheri, Jacob, Grant and Nathaniel.
Services are scheduled for 9:30am from the M.A. Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River with a 10am mass at St. Mary's RC Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Brunswick.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sally's name to St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church or St. Mary's Alter Rosary Society. Completed arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com