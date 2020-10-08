1/
Sophie "Sally" Dlugozimski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie "Sally" Dlugozimski

South River - Sophie "Sally" Dlugozimski, age 98, of South River, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Preferred Care at Old Bridge. Born and raised in South River to the late Walter and Alexandra Uscenski, Sally was a lifelong resident of the borough. Before her retirement, Mrs. Dlugozimski was employed by Glackso-Smith Klein in Piscataway as a line loader. She was a very active parishioner at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River and was a proud member of the Alter Rosary Society. Sally was also an integral member with the South River Office on Aging. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Sally is predeceased by her beloved husband Matthew J. Dlugozimski and her siblings Helen Czaplinski and Edward Uscenski. Surviving are her children and their spouses Darlene and Robert Luttman of TX and Matthew and Vicky Dlugozimski of CA; and her dear grandchildren Tiffany, Jeannette and husband Michael, Sheri, Jacob, Grant and Nathaniel.

Services are scheduled for 9:30am from the M.A. Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River with a 10am mass at St. Mary's RC Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Brunswick.

Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sally's name to St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church or St. Mary's Alter Rosary Society. Completed arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Maliszewski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
(732) 254-0428
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maliszewski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved