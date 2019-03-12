|
Sophie Helen (Zglobicka Bodzioch) Wnek
Colonia - Sophie Helen (Zglobicka Bodzioch) Wnek, Exxon annuitant, of Colonia, died Saturday, March 9 in Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway with her loving daughter Diane by her side. Sophie was the daughter of the late Ludwik and Josephine (Szurlej). Born and raised in Elizabeth, she was a graduate of Battin High School 1951. She retired from Exxon where she worked as a staff assistant at the Research Center in Linden. Sophie enjoyed crocheting, traveling (especially cruising), bowling and polka dancing, in her younger years. Never at a loss for words, Sophie always made people laugh. Extremely proud of her Polish heritage, she visited Poland 5 times. One of the major highlights in her life was meeting St. John Paul II in Rome and embroidering a profile picture of him which was presented to him at a papal audience. She cruised the Caribbean many times, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Panama Canal and the entire west coast of North and Central America. She also visited Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, and Portugal. She was a member of the old Elizabeth Recreational, Federal Socialite and Polish Falcons Ladies Nest #115 bowling leagues. Member and officer of Polish Falcons Ladies Nest #115 in Elizabeth. Sophie was also a member of the North Central Jersey Exxon Annuitants Club. As a communicant of St. Adalbert's R.C. Church Elizabeth, she was a former member and officer of St. Theresa's Women's Club, and a member of St. Theresa's Club Knitting Ministry. She is survived by her daughter Diane Bodzioch, brother and sister-in-law Stanley and Jean Zglobicki, niece Kim Early and her husband Bill, nephew Jeff Zglobicki, and niece Karen Zglobicki, grandniece Erin Royston & her husband Steve and grandnephew Connor Early & his fiancée Sarah, and other relatives and friends.
Visiting Wednesday, 4:00 - 8:00PM Krowicki McCracken Funeral Home
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, March 14, 2019, 9:00 am at the Krowicki McCracken Funeral Home, 2124 E. St. Georges Avenue, Linden, N.J. 07036. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Adalbert R. C. Church, Elizabeth 10:00 am. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Linden.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019