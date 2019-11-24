Services
Sayreville - Sophie Jasko, age 92 of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home. Born in Sayreville she was a lifelong Borough resident. Before her retirement in 1992 she was employed as a Line Leader for Sunshine Biscuits in Sayreville for over 25 years. She was a member of the Sayreville Seniors Tuesday Club and the St Stan's Seniors. Sophie loved to be outside walking and gardening but most of all she enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her first husband Thomas Jasko, her son Steven Jasko and 9 siblings. Surviving are her husband Bill Lellig, her daughters and their spouses Linda Trzaska-Combs of FL, Lois and Geradino Pete of DE, Sharon and Ted McCarty of Parlin and Nancy Jasko of Laurence Harbor, 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, her step daughter Kathleen DeMeo of FL, her sister Lorraine Krause of Sayreville and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a private burial to follow. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Sophie's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
