Sophie Marie Migut
South River - Sophie Marie Migut, age 92 of South River passed away peacefully at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge Saturday February 16, 2019 after a sudden and brief illness. Born in Helmetta, Sophie was a lifelong resident of South River. Before her retirement Sophie was a seamstress from Wilshire Fashions for over 25yrs and a member of the ILGWU. Sophie was a communicant of St. Mary's Ostrabrama Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and so much more. She will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
She is predeceased by her adored husband Chester, her parents Stanley & Catherine Krukowski as well as her siblings Florence Stachowski & Frank Krukowski. Surviving are her beloved sons Raymond Migut and Gary Migut (wife Ira) as well as her adored granddaughters Stephanie & Robert Geant, Nicole Migut, and Michelle Migut.
Funeral services will be Friday 8:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave with a 9am mass to follow at St Mary's Ostrabrama Church. Burial will take place at Washington Monumental Cemetery, South River. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019