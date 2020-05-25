|
Sophie Sokolowski Pryor
South River - Sophie Sokolowski Pryor passed away peacefully on May 20th at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. She was 100 years old and was blessed with a happy, active life.
Sophie was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed cooking, and especially baking. She liked to host dinners and parties for family and friends, and was known to be a gracious hostess.
Sophie was a devout Catholic. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church in South River, and was active in various church groups, including the Altar Rosary Society. She was devoted to the rosary.
One of her favorite hobbies was singing. She belonged to the St. Mary's Church Choir for many years, and was an original member of the Imperial Chorus in South River.
In addition to her life as a homemaker, Sophie was employed by E. R. Squibb for 19 years and was a member of the Squibb Retirees Club.
She also belonged to the VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Lyon Schepsco Post 1451 in South River.
Sophie was predeceased by her son, Donald, her parents, Hipolit and Pauline Sokolowski, her sisters, Mary Witt and Bronislawa Sokolowski, and her brother, Joseph Sokolowski. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Peter, her son, James of South River, her grandson, Michael of Chicago, her daughter-in-law, Liza of Georgia, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private under the direction of the Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 25 to May 29, 2020