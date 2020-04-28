|
Sophie V. Billey
Bridgewater - Sophie V. Billey (nee Perone), 90, of Bridgewater, N.J. lost her battle with COVID-19 and passed away on Wednesday April 22, 2020.
Born in North Plainfield, N.J., the daughter of Peter and Mildred (Risoli) Perone, she graduated from North Plainfield High School and Secretarial School. Sophie resided in North Plainfield until the 1980's when she and her family moved to Bridgewater. She attended Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville and was an active member of the Altar Rosary Society. Sophie was past President of the Bridgewater Women's Club and a member of the Bridgewater Literature Club. Sophie was an avid Bridge player, loved to read and garden, and prepare fabulous meals for her family - especially for her grand-children. She loved going "down the shore" and hosting garage sales.
Sophie was predeceased by her husband, Peter, her grandson Bryan Nichuck, a sister Marie DiNardo, and a brother Richard Perone. She is survived by her two daughters Janet Billey (Nichuck) of Martinsville and Beverly Billey Farley of Greenville, SC, and a son George Peter Billey of Bridgewater. Sophie will be missed by her four grandchildren, Douglas Nichuck, Katie Farley Wisser, Steven Farley, and George Billey Jr., and her four great-grandchildren. She is also survived and will be missed by her sister Kathleen Mele of Florida and her nieces and nephews. So Dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Sophie's memory by planting flowers, baking cookies, or gathering loved ones for a game of Bridge and a group hug!
A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held in the future. To send condolences to her family or shared treasured memories of Sophie, please refer to www.cusickfuneralhome.com.
