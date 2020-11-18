Sophie V. Sylvester



South Bound Brook - Sophie V. Sylvester, 91, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home with her family. One of six children, she was the daughter of the late John and Victoria Rula. Sophie was born in Somerville and lived most of her life in South Bound Brook. She was the owner of the Beauty Lounge in South Bound Brook for many years retiring in 2005. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her and always be remembered for her delicious cooking and gardening. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis A. Sylvester in 1987. Sophie leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved children, Sandra M. Dolan and husband, Dennis Kedersha of Basking Ridge, John Anthony Sylvester and wife, Apara of South Bound Brook, Frankie Sylvester of South Bound Brook; and grandson, Brian F. Dolan and wife, Amelia of Somerset. Visiting hours will be from 3-6 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 9 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the funeral home followed by a 10 AM Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook. Burial will follow at Bound Brook Cemetery.









