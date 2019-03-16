|
Sophie Wengryn
Hillsborough - Sophie Wengryn, 77, of Hillsborough, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, March 12 at her home. She was born in Neshanic Station, NJ.
Viewing will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1-5pm and Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10am-11am with a prayer service at 11am at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Burial will follow at New Cemetery in Somerville.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the South Branch Reformed Church 870 River Rd, Hillsborough Township, NJ 08844.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 16, 2019