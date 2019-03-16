Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Wengryn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie Wengryn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sophie Wengryn Obituary
Sophie Wengryn

Hillsborough - Sophie Wengryn, 77, of Hillsborough, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, March 12 at her home. She was born in Neshanic Station, NJ.

Viewing will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1-5pm and Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10am-11am with a prayer service at 11am at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Burial will follow at New Cemetery in Somerville.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the South Branch Reformed Church 870 River Rd, Hillsborough Township, NJ 08844.

Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now