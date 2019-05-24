Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27)
Metuchen, NJ
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:15 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27)
Metuchen, NJ
Liturgy
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Piscataway, NJ
Edison - Sotira "Sandy" Shibley, 83, of Edison, passed away suddenly, at Atlantic Care in Galloway.

Born in Paterson, she resided in Edison since 1966.

She was an Assistant Plant Manager for Maidenform for 32 years.

Sotira was a parishioner of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Piscataway. She was a current member of the St. Barbara Philoptochos and Daughters of Penelope Tethys; Chapter 229. She was past president of the Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post 3117, Edison and past youth advisor of St. George GOYA of Piscataway.

Sotira is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, William J. Shibley (d.2018), and four sisters, Katherine, Elizabeth, Athena and Evangeline.

Surviving are her daughters, Katherine Powell and her husband John of Sanford, FL and Anna Sullivan and her husband Larry of Edison; her sister Bessie of Brick; three grandchildren Christina Sullivan, Joseph Sullivan, Patrick Riordan, and many nieces and nephews. She was a legendary greek mother and Yia Yia, who dedicated and devoted her entire life to enriching the lives of all of her loved ones. She was never too busy to share her love, wisdom and compassion to those special enough to consider her an honorary grandmother or aunt.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10:15 am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen, followed by a Divine Liturgy at 11:00 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Piscataway.

Interment will be in Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick.

Visitation is Tuesday, from 4-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Rd., Piscataway, NJ 08854.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 24, 2019
