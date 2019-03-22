|
|
Sr. Helen
Sikorski, SGM
Lexington, MA - Sr. Helen Sikorski, SGM, age 95, long time resident of Lexington, MA, died peacefully March 19, 2019 in Lawrence, MA. She had been a Grey Nun for 70 years. Daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Majkes) Sikorski she graduated from St. Peter's School of Nursing, Boston College (B.S.) and Toledo University (M'ed). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the Chapel of Youville Place, 10 Pelham Road, Lexington, MA at 12:15 p.m. Visitation and Celebration of Life from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow a the Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. Sr. Helen leaves several nieces and nephews.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019