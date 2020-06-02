Stanislawa Giera



South Amboy - Stanislawa "Stella" Kasztan Giera, 89, of South Amboy died on Monday June 1, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. Born in Poland she lived in Siberia, Kidugalia, Tengeru, Africa and Diddington, England before coming to the United States. She was the owner and operator of The Broadway Inn, Perth Amboy for 50 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, South Amboy.



Daughter of the late Michael and Antonina Laszecka Kasztan she is also predeceased by her husband Chester Giera in 1968; her brother Eugeniusz Kasztan in 2018 and her son-in-law Cristian Pedestru in 2016. She is survived by her son Chester Giera and his wife Karen of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; her daughters Maria Giera of Sayreville and Theresa Hoeverman and her husband Andreas of Effort, Pennsylvania; her brother Anthony Kasztan and his wife Monique of Tempe, Arizona; her sister-in-law Danuta Kasztan of Perth Amboy; her grandchildren Dean Anthony Stephenson and Andreas Michael Hoeverman; her nieces Sylvie and Sabine Kasztan and Barbara Nelson; her nephew John Kasztan and his family and family in Poland.



Entombment in Sacred Heart Cemetery Mausoleum, Parlin was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy.









