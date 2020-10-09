1/1
Stanley Brys
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Brys

South Rive - Stanley J. Brys of South River NJ passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 6 at the age of 89.

Stan was raised in Sayreville, NJ and served his country as a Marine in the Korean War. Stan was a friend of Bill W. for 61 years.

Before retirement Stan was a self employed Painter who owned and operated Dunrite in Old Bridge.

He is predeceased by his parents Mary and Walter Brys and his sister Cecelia Novickas.

Stan is survived by the love of his life Louise Tomori and his brothers Chester and Edward Brys; his four daughters Patricia Brys-Overeem, Kathleen Novik, Christine Brys-Yee, and Debra Plafcan; sons-in-law Mark Overeem, Ark Yee, Bobby Wyrough; five grandchildren Michael McDermott, Don McDermott, Lorianne Novik, Matthew Yee, Katie Yee; four great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and step daughters Kathy Tomori and Rene Palmer.

Funeral Services were held privately. Arrangements under the direction of Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.

In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Stan's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rezem Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved