Stanley Brys
South Rive - Stanley J. Brys of South River NJ passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 6 at the age of 89.
Stan was raised in Sayreville, NJ and served his country as a Marine in the Korean War. Stan was a friend of Bill W. for 61 years.
Before retirement Stan was a self employed Painter who owned and operated Dunrite in Old Bridge.
He is predeceased by his parents Mary and Walter Brys and his sister Cecelia Novickas.
Stan is survived by the love of his life Louise Tomori and his brothers Chester and Edward Brys; his four daughters Patricia Brys-Overeem, Kathleen Novik, Christine Brys-Yee, and Debra Plafcan; sons-in-law Mark Overeem, Ark Yee, Bobby Wyrough; five grandchildren Michael McDermott, Don McDermott, Lorianne Novik, Matthew Yee, Katie Yee; four great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and step daughters Kathy Tomori and Rene Palmer.
Funeral Services were held privately. Arrangements under the direction of Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Stan's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. www.stjude.org
.