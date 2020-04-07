|
Stanley C. Lange, 90, died peacefully at his Somerset, New Jersey home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born July 30, 1929 in Moosic, PA, he was the son of the late Reverend Stanley and Anna Seay Lange. He was a kind, compassionate and loyal friend to so many. At his 90th birthday celebration, partygoers were unanimous. The word that best described Stanley Lange was "gentleman". He was certainly that. He was also a man who put into practice his strong and enduring faith. He gave and loved generously, without precondition or prejudice. Stanley was a longtime member, a Deacon and then Elder of the Presbyterian Church in Bound Brook. In his later years, he also provided bookkeeping services to the Church. His professional career was based at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, then a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, where for many years he was Manager of Raw Materials and Assays at the Raritan location. Upon retirement, he accepted a back office position at Merrill Lynch before finally enjoying a well deserved retreat to his home base, including his family, his cat and his art. Stanley painted - watercolors of people and places. There were sketches and practice pieces where he perfected the turned corners of a mouth or the slope of a nose. He was a calligrapher, often asked to contribute his elegant script to important mail. He quilted colorful pieces. He loved music and for many years enjoyed trips to the Metropolitan Opera with friends and a meal at O'Neals. This gentle man was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Dorothy Knaz Lange, as well as his sister, Lois Lange Manbeck. He is survived by his son, Paul A. Lange of Winchester, VA, his niece, Holley M. Dey of Madison, CT, nephew Peter C. Manbeck of Cross River, NY, and nephew-in-law, Donald J. Knaz of Honesdale, PA. Stanley leaves behind many dear friends and caregivers who loved and were loved by him. Entombment of Mr. Lange's ashes will be at the Bound Brook Cemetery Columbarium. Arrangements are by Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook. A celebration of life will follow at a convenient time. Memorial contributions may be made to Angel Tails Rescue, Inc. https://angeltailsrescue.com/
Published in Courier News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020