Stanley E. Chase
Iselin - Stanley Edward Chase, known as "Ed", passed away suddenly on December 18th, 2019, aged 88. Born on June 3rd, 1931 in Jersey City, Ed moved to Iselin, New Jersey in 1962 and resided there his entire life. He was a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked professionally as a civil engineer at C-E Lummus Combustion Engineering, and later on at Merck & Co. before his retirement. Ed was a lifelong New York Jets and New York Mets fan, as well as an avid golfer. He was a devoted patron of Saint Cecilia's Church in Iselin for over 60 years and was also a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Iselin. In his free time, Ed enjoyed reading books on WWII, daily shopping trips to ShopRite and Wegmans, walking in Woodbridge Center Mall every morning with his friends, and his monthly Atlantic City trips with his wife.
Ed is predeceased by his Mother and Father, Stanley and Fannie Chrzanowski, and a brother, Robert Chase. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia Ann Chase, Iselin, and their four children. His eldest daughter, Joanne Chase and her partner Peggy Rodeo, of Brick Township, his eldest son, Eddie Chase and his wife, Cindy Chase, of Hamilton, his son, Scott Chase, of West Long Branch, and youngest daughter, Susan Pichalski, of Iselin.
Ed is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Daniel Chase and his wife Ashlee Chase, Jake Chase, Dylan Chase, Anthony Pichalski, Madison Chase, Kayle Pichalski & Cameron Chase. He is also survived by two great granddaughters, Peyton McDowell & Elliot Chase.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Cecilia's Church in Iselin, NJ, on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at 10:00 am.
In Lieu of flowers family request donations in his memory to an animal rescue of your choice.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019