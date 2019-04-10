|
|
Stanley Frederick, Jr.
Woodbridge - Stanley Frederick, Jr. 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was born in Staten Island, NY, graduated Woodbridge High School in 1956 and lived in Woodbridge most of his life. He was a retired carpenter.
Predeceased by his parents, Stanley Sr. and Lucy Mandico-Frederick; his son, Daniel Frederick and sister, Florence Krowl. Surviving are his daughters, Cindy Hennessy, Kathy Restiro and Debby Trezza along with their mother, Louise Frederick; 7 grandchildren; sister, Frances Hester and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation was private, but a mass in his memory will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 AM at Divine Mercy Parish, 140 Emerson St., Carteret. Donations may be made to his family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019