Stanley Gelman
Stanley Gelman passed away April 16th due to complications from COVID 19. Stanley was born in Brooklyn on October 28th, 1939. Stanley and GiGi opened up G&S Auto Clinic in 1973. Forty-seven years later G&S Auto Clinic is still a family run business in Spotswood.
Stanley is predeceased by his parents Betty and Lou Gelman, and a brother Carl Gelman. Stanley is survived by the love of his life - Geraldine (GIGI) Gelman. They shared a remarkable 55 years of marriage filled with wonderful, loving memories. Surviving is his 3 son's and their wives, Jeffery Gelman and his wife Arlene, Robert S. Gelman and his wife Judy and William J. Gelman and his partner Jamie, and many extended family and dear friends.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020