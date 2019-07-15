|
|
Stanley Hezekiah
Kendall Park - Stanley Hezekiah, 91, passed away at his home in Kendall Park on July 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Stanley was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad to Archibald and Vio Hezekiah on June 8, 1928. On Jan 31, 1954, he married Vida da Silva. They moved to the US in 1970, and settled in Kendall Park where they lived for 45 years. Stanley was a true family man and gave the very best of himself as a husband, father, "poppies", brother and friend.
Predeceased by his brother Fr. Reginald Hezekiah; he is survived by his wife Vida of 65 years; his daughters Gael Garland (Joseph Hilton), Coleen Philpott, Charleen-Anne Shackleford (James), and Carolyn Hoitela (Robert); his sisters Angela and Jocelyn Hezekiah; brother, Oswald Hezekiah; and grandchildren, Vida, Sean and Kristina Garland; Shannon Williamson (Colin), Courtney and Christopher Shackleford; Adrianna Smith (Joshua) and Alexis Philpott.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at MJ Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Road Monmouth Junction.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17 at 10am at St. Augustine of Canterbury, Roman Catholic Church, 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park and Mausoleum, 840 Cranbury South River Road, South Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Stanley, please make a donation to .
Published in Home News Tribune on July 15, 2019