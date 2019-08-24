|
|
Stanley J. Bachonski
Toms River and formerly of Perth Amboy - Stanley J. Bachonski, 94 of Toms River and a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Brick Hospital.
He was born in Perth Amboy and had resided there before retiring to Toms River 15 years ago. He was a lifelong Parishioner of St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Perth Amboy. Stanley had been employed as a Utility Man at Ford Motor Company, Edison his entire working career. He was also an accordion player for the Stanley Sherman Orchestra for many years.
Stanley was very patriotic and a proud WWII veteran serving in the US Navy. He was a devoted family man who loved dancing and babysitting his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents and his siblings Frank, Edward, Mary Kizielewicz and Chester.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 69 years, Ann (nee Milko) Bachonski, his children and their spouses Patricia Ambrose and husband Donald of Allenwood, Wall, Janet J Coletti and husband Louis of Warren and Robert M Bachonski and wife Roselle of Colts Neck, and his 5 cherished grandchildren, Joseph and wife Kate, James and wife Laurie, Alicia, Brandon, Mike and wife Amy who lovingly referred to him as Papa Stash and his adored great grandchildren Claire, Ryan, Julianna, Parker, Jack, Michael, and Will and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation Monday, August 26, 2019 from 8:00am to 9:00am at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ 07719 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am in St. Mark's Church, 215 Crescent Pkwy., Sea Girt. Private Committal in the NJ Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 in memory of Stanley.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Aug. 24, 2019