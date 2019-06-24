|
|
Father Stanley Jarosz
- - Father Stanley Jarosz, age 78, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at his home. Born in Konopiska, Poland November 12, 1940 to Antoni & Angela Jarosz. He was ordained a Priest in Poland on June 29, 1965 and came to the United States in 1971. Father Stanley was assigned in Pennsylvania and Michigan (Orchard Lake Seminary before moving to New Jersey in 1977 where he served in the Diocese of Trenton. When the Diocese of Metuchen was established he served as Parochial Vicar at Mary Mother of God Church in Hillsborough then in 1980 was assigned to Saint Mary of Ostrabrama in South River. In 1988 Father Stanley was assigned as Pastor of Holy Trinity Church in Helmetta (Fr Stanley preferred the town name as "Heavenmetta") where he remained Pastor until his retirement in 2015.
Surviving Father are his sister Jadwiga Koscielniak, his cousins Teresa Przybysz, Slawomir & Lucy Oleradzki, Adam & Aldona Przybysz, Thomas & Eva Oleradzki, and Eva Goralczyk as well as his longtime secretary, friend and caregiver of over 40 years Patricia Pisinski.
Father Stanley will lay in state on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Holy Trinity R. C. Church in Helmetta from 2pm to 7pm followed by a 7pm Mass for a Priest. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday 10:30am at Holy Trinity with burial to follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, Pa.
Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 24, 2019