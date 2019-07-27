Resources
July 27, 2015

4 YEAR ANNIVERSARY



Thinking of you on the day you went away/

Today, like many other days, brings special thoughts of you of happy times we shared and caring things you used to do. And once more it's a reminder that life's road is sometimes rough because the time we shared just wasn't long enough.

For you were someone special who was thought so highly of, who'll always be remembered with affection, warmth and love. So sending thoughts to heaven on the day you went away and hope you know you're missed more than words could ever say.



We Love and miss you,

Love Myra, Renee, J., Basia, Dylan, Tyler & JJ
Published in Courier News on July 27, 2019
