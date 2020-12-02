Stanley "Sonny" Lewandoski



South River - Stanley "Sonny" Lewandoski passed away peacefully Monday, November 30th, with his devoted wife Candice by his side. He was a lifelong resident of South River where he owned and operated an embroidery factory and eventually retired from the South River Board of Education.



A man of many interests he loved big band music, participating in holiday runs (winning prizes for his age group), engaging and investing in the Stock Market (he called daily for stock quotes), and most of all, beside Candice, he loved the Boston Red Sox! He had a passion for anything baseball (except the NY Yankees). His memory for baseball trivia was phenomenal as were his many wonderful stories of seasons and players gone-by.



He is leaving his life's soul mate and beloved wife of 39 years Candice, his nephews Matt (Nancy) and Charlie (Cindy) and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents and six siblings.



There will be a private service for the family. A celebration of Sonny's life will be arranged at a later (hopefully post COVID) date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sonny may be sent to the South River Food Bank, c/o South River Board of Health 48 Washington Street, South River, NJ 08882.



To paraphrase E.L. Thayer's Casey at bat:



Oh, somewhere in this favored land the sun is shining bright;



The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light,



And somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children roam,



But there is no joy in South River, mighty Sonny has gone home.









