Stanley P. Zawacki
1945 - 2020
Stanley P. Zawacki

Milltown - Stanley P. Zawacki, of Milltown, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He just turned 75 on July 11th.

Born and raised in Newark, he moved to Milltown in 1977. He served in the United States Army from 1967 - 1972.

Stan was a member of the NYSA-ILA Teamsters Union before retiring in 2014. He worked as a clerk in the office of SeaLand in the Port Newark Shipping Docs for over 45 years.

He was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Milltown. He was an Umpire for the Milltown Little League many years ago, and a member of the American Legion.

He's predeceased by his parents Stanley P. and Anna (Wasdron) Zawacki, and his sisters Joan Jandik and Lorraine Martin.

Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Gloria (Attanasio) Zawacki; his son and daughter-in-law Kenneth and Michele Zawacki of East Brunswick; and his grandchildren Ryan, Abigail and Emma.

Friends and relatives may visit with the family on Thursday, July 16th, from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N. Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. A Memorial Blessing will be held during that time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org You may sign the online obituary condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com






Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Service
02:00 - 05:00 PM
The Crabiel Home for Funerals
JUL
16
Service
04:45 PM
The Crabiel Home for Funerals
July 14, 2020
