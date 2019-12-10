|
Stanley Stephen Pich
East Brunswick - Stanley Stephen Pich passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Kindred Hospital, in Rahway, NJ, at the age of 92.
Stanley was born in East Brunswick on December 24, 1926, to Wasil and Katherine Pich. He remained a life-long resident.
After graduating from South River High School, Stanley served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II. On June 12, 1948, he married Eleanor Francis of Manville, NJ, and together they had three daughters.
After 35 years of service, Stanley retired as a supervisor from the South River Post Office. Previously, he worked as a police officer with the East Brunswick Police Department.
Stanley was a member of the St. Thomas the Apostle Council # 4815, Knights of Columbus, Old Bridge, and the German-American Society of Trenton.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, John, Joseph, Walter and Richard; his sisters, Josephine, Mary, Sophie, and Helen, and his son-in-law, William Joseph Battistelli.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 71 years, Eleanor; three daughters, Donna Heringes and her husband, James, Linda Battistelli, and Brenda Ancona and her husband, Daniel; four grandchildren, Damon Heringes and his wife, Jaimie, Melissa Morris and her husband, Danial, Kaitlin Heringes and her boyfriend, Schaeffer Daciek, and William Stephen Battistelli and his wife, Noel; three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Addison Heringes and William Todd Battistelli, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 9:15 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi R.C. Church, South River. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, December 15th, from 2:00 - 6:00 pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019