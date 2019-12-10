Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
South River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Pich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Stephen Pich


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Stephen Pich Obituary
Stanley Stephen Pich

East Brunswick - Stanley Stephen Pich passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Kindred Hospital, in Rahway, NJ, at the age of 92.

Stanley was born in East Brunswick on December 24, 1926, to Wasil and Katherine Pich. He remained a life-long resident.

After graduating from South River High School, Stanley served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II. On June 12, 1948, he married Eleanor Francis of Manville, NJ, and together they had three daughters.

After 35 years of service, Stanley retired as a supervisor from the South River Post Office. Previously, he worked as a police officer with the East Brunswick Police Department.

Stanley was a member of the St. Thomas the Apostle Council # 4815, Knights of Columbus, Old Bridge, and the German-American Society of Trenton.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, John, Joseph, Walter and Richard; his sisters, Josephine, Mary, Sophie, and Helen, and his son-in-law, William Joseph Battistelli.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 71 years, Eleanor; three daughters, Donna Heringes and her husband, James, Linda Battistelli, and Brenda Ancona and her husband, Daniel; four grandchildren, Damon Heringes and his wife, Jaimie, Melissa Morris and her husband, Danial, Kaitlin Heringes and her boyfriend, Schaeffer Daciek, and William Stephen Battistelli and his wife, Noel; three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Addison Heringes and William Todd Battistelli, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 9:15 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi R.C. Church, South River. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

Family and friends may visit on Sunday, December 15th, from 2:00 - 6:00 pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -