Stanley T. Jaczuk
Manville - Stanley T. Jaczuk, 67, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Somerville, NJ the son of the late Tadusz and Jennie Jaczuk. Mr. Jaczuk was a lifelong resident of Manville, NJ. He served and protected the community of Hillsborugh, NJ as a Sergeant with the Hillsborough Police Department for 25 years before retiring. Mr. Jaczuk was a loving father, brother and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of the Manville Fire Department Company #1 for many years. Mr. Jaczuk was also a member of the Hillsborough P.B.A. and a social member of the Thomas J. Kavanaugh V.F.W. Post #2290 in Manville, NJ. He was an avid pool player and was a longtime member of the American Pool Players Association (APA). Mr. Jaczuk was also an avid bowler and golfer. He was predeceased by a brother Theodore Jaczuk and by a niece Emily Tomredle. He is survived by his daughter Jenny Tinnel and her husband Scott of Kunkletown, PA., by two sons, Michael Stanley Jaczuk and his wife Brittany of Manville, NJ and Robert Slaby and his wife Janice of Flemington, NJ and by a sister Christine Tomredle and her husband Bill of Allentown, PA. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren Julia, Jadon, Haley, Michael Jr., Mackenzie, Miaya, Logan and Madden and by four nieces and nephews. The viewing will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. Burial will be private.
Published in Courier News on May 5, 2019