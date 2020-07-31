1/
Stasia Sumski
Stasia Sumski

South River - Stasia Sumski, age 86, of South River, peacefully passed away on Monday July 27, 2020 at her home. She emigrated from war-torn Belarus to a displaced-persons camp in Germany, fleeing Soviet and Nazi occupation during World War II. In 1950, Sumski sailed to the United States on the USS General C.C. Ballou as part of a refugee resettlement program in the war's wake. Her family settled in South River, where she lived for the past 70 years. Before her retirement, Stasia was a seamstress at J A Woronowicz & Brothers Co. in South River. She was a proud parishioner of St. Euphrosynia Orthodox Church in South River. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Stasia is predeceased by her beloved husband Walter ("ChiChi") and son Victor, and her brothers, Leonid, and Anatol. Surviving are nieces Alexandra Hewett and Theresa Surak, and nephews Tony Surak, Ed Surak, and Jeffrey Surak, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours will be Monday from 11am- 12:00pm. Prayer services will take place at 12pm on Monday at M.A. Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Avenue, South River, NJ 08882. Burial will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Stasia's name to St. Euphrosynia Belarusian Church. Letters of condolence, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
