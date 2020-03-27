Services
DeMarco Funeral Home
Monroe Township - Stefan Sienicki - Monroe Township, NJ

Stefan Sienicki, 89, died Thursday March 26, 2020 at Care One at Hanover Township. He was 89 years old. Mr. Sienicki was born in Poland, came to the US in 1963, and settled in Paterson where he lived for nine years before moving to Monroe Twp. in 1972. He was employed by Middlesex Container Co., Milltown, NJ, as a Maintenance Mechanic. He was an avid gardener, a car enthusiast and a parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church.

Mr. Sienicki is preceded in death by his wife Jadwiga (Sliwinski) Sienicki, daughter, Diana Sinclair, three brothers and one sister.

Mr. Sienicki is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Boehm of Monroe Township, NJ, three grandchildren; Stephanie Boehm-Kruse and her husband Dan of Philadelphia, Christopher Boehm of Monroe Township, NJ and Alexandra Boehm of Philadelphia, PA, sister, Jadwiga Lobl of Austria. Also surviving are extended family members and friends.

Funeral services and interment are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home Inc. www.demarcofuneralhome.com

For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
