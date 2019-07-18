|
|
Stefani Sheppa
Piscataway - Stefani E. Sheppa, 66, died Wednesday July 17, 2019, at home in Piscataway.
Born in New York, New York, Stefani resided in Akron and Alliance, Ohio prior to relocating to New Jersey where she resided in Dunellen before settling to Piscataway.
A devout catholic, Stefani was a member of St. Frances Cabrini RC Church in Piscataway and for several years she was employed as a Social Worker at the Chelsea at Warren and belonged to the National Association of Social Workers.
Referred to as a thoughtful, kind and gentle woman, Stefani was well liked and loved and will be deeply missed by all knew her.
Predeceased by her parents, Charles Sheppa and Louise (nee Decorato) Sheppa, she is survived by her brother, Michael Sheppa and his wife June Stevens of Chapel Hill, NC; sister, Elena Sheppa and her husband Lex Lowry of Dade City, FL; nephew, Charles Sheppa of Chapel Hill, NC and niece, Virginia Shupe of Charleston, SC.
Visitation will be held Friday July 19, 2019 from 5 - 8 pm in the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road Piscataway, NJ 00854.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 9am St. Frances Cabrini RC Church, Piscataway.
Entombment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
For additional information please visit www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from July 18 to July 19, 2019