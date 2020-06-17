Stefania Janiw
Carteret - Stefania Janiw, 94, of Carteret passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Stefania was born in Ukraine and has been a resident of Carteret since 1956. Stefania was displaced from her home during World War II at the age of sixteen, survived detainment in a German forced labor camp, was liberated by American and British troops and eventually settled in Braintree, England. There she met Wolodymyr, her husband of 59 years, and started her family. With the help her uncle Steve Windos, the couple immigrated to the United States with their daughter, Lidia, and had a son, Andrew. They relocated with the unselfish purpose of providing their children the greatest opportunities possible. Upon settling in Carteret, she worked at the Best Made Company and Bagcraft while making great efforts to care for her immediate and extended family in the United States and Ukraine. She experienced great joy in being reunited with her mother and sisters in Ukraine and Poland after 30 years of separation forced by Soviet tyranny.
Stefania was a hard-working woman of immense faith and endurance, a survivor. Stefania was an active participant in her community. She was a communicant of Saint Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Carteret, a member of Soyuz Ukrainok Ameryky - The Ukrainian National Women's League of America and a member of the Carteret Senior Citizen's Club. Stefania's great joy in life was sharing and preserving her Ukrainian culture with her grandchildren, teaching them the traditions and cuisine of her homeland. She loved flowers and was known in the neighborhood for her garden. A bundle of energy with a smile of kindness for everyone, she will be dearly missed by her family and friends
She is predeceased by her husband Wolodymyr, her parents, Ivan and Maria Wynar and her sisters Yana (Yanka) and Olha. Surviving are her daughter, Lidia Winiarczyk and her husband Jaroslaw Winiarczyk of Ocean Township; her son, Andrew W. and his wife Colleen Janiw of Colts Neck; and three grandchildren Alexandra Janiw, Nicholas Winiarczyk and Peter Janiw. Stefania also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from from 5pm to 8pm at Chubenko Funeral Home, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064. Parastas Services will be at 7pm. A Funeral Liturgy will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 am at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Interment will follow at Saint Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia.
Stefania loved flowers and her garden, so flowers are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, the American Red Cross or to Collier Youth Services, 160 Conover Road, Wickatunk, New Jersey.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.