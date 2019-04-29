|
Steffie Tybor
Franklin Township - Steffie Tybor died, Sunday, April 21, 2019 at University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro. She was 92 years old.
Mrs. Tybor was born in New York City and had lived in Franklin Township since 1950. She was the co-owner and operator of Berk's Liquor Store in North Brunswick. She was a member of St. Andrew Memorial Ukrainian Orthodox Church in South Bound Brook, the Ukrainian National Aid Society and Concordia Night Owls Bowling League. Mrs. Tybor was a wonderful seamstress and gardener. She was an avid bowler, a professional wrestling fan and she loved to cook.
Mrs. Tybor is predeceased by her husband William T. Tybor Sr. in 2000 and her parents Theodore and Anna Skulski. She is survived by her two children - William T. Tybor Jr. of Somerset and Donna Christine LoCoco of River Forest, Illinois. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday from the funeral home, followed by a 12:00 PM service at St. Andrew Memorial Ukrainian Orthodox Church, South Bound Brook. Interment will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery, South Bound Brook
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 29, 2019