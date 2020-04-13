|
Stella A. Evanowski
Piscataway - Stella nee Gonzales Evanowski, 82 years old of Piscataway, NJ passed away surrounded by family prayers on Good Friday, April 10th, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital due to complications from CoVID-19. Stella was born July 7th, 1937 the daughter of Daniel Gonzales and Isedora Garza in Port Arthur Texas. After serving in the US Army during the Cold War she moved to NJ in 1958 to marry her beloved husband Edmund. She was a librarian's assistant at Rutgers University for many years before retiring in 2002. Among her many activities Stella was the former president of the Altar Rosary Society and a CCD teacher at St. Frances Cabrini RC Church and a den mother with the cub scouts. She was an avid reader and loved to embroider, sew and crochet.
She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Edmund Evanowski Sr. in 2013 and two brothers Ruben Gonzales Sr. and Carl Jimenez Jr.
She is survived by six children son Edmund Jr. and wife Michele of Bloomsbury NJ, son Andrew and wife Nancy of Allentown NJ, son Daniel and wife Joann of Beachwood NJ, son Joseph and wife Diane of Riegelsville PA, daughter Teresa Kominkiewicz and husband Scott Sr. of South Amboy NJ, son Steven and wife Theresa of Piscataway NJ. "Adopted" family member Tony Chow of Bradford Woods PA. Thirteen grandchildren Scott Jr. and wife Aya, Corinne and husband Javier, Constance and husband Brad, John, Rachel, Thomas and Sarah, Jennifer and Laura, Emily and Michael, Jonathan and Peter. Two great-grandchildren Shohei and Bradley. Three brothers Robert Gonzales of Washington state, Daniel Gonzales and wife Susan of Brenham TX, Pedro Villareal of Texas. Three sisters Noemi Grimaldo, Veronica Vargas and Carla Ortega all of Houston, TX. Three sister-in-laws Elizabeth Curry of New Brunswick NJ, Carol Evanowski of Edison NJ and Margaret Jimenez of Pasadena TX. And many, many loving family members.
Boylan Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A Celebration of Stella's life will be scheduled when social distancing is no longer required.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Stella's name to St. Frances Cabrini RC Church, 208 Bound Brook Ave. Piscataway, NJ 08854.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020