Stella Domanski
Middlesex - Stella (Wojciechowski) Domanski, 102 years young, joined her beloved husband in Heaven on May 4, 2019, which would have been their seventy-eighth wedding anniversary. Born in Bound Brook, Stella resided in Bridgewater for twenty-three years, Piscataway for twenty-six years and settled to Middlesex in 1967.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church and a member of their senior club as well as St. Mary's Leisure Club in Bound Brook. Stella was a quality control inspector for Cornell Dubilier in South Plainfield for twenty years and at Electrical Industries in Murray Hill for twenty-one years retiring in 1980.
Stella loved to crochet afghans and donated most of them to different charities. She cherished the time spent with family, enjoyed gardening, traveling with the senior clubs, and dancing with her husband.
Predeceased by the love of her life Adam in March of 2018 and granddaughter Claire Marie Mariano, Stella is survived by two daughters: Joan (Tony) Mariano of Clifton and Dorothy Putyrske of South Plainfield as well as five grandchildren: Michele (Doug) Chapman of South Plainfield; Simone (Stephanie) Mariano of Wake Forest, NC; Karen Putyrske of Port Richey, FL; Chris (Nora) Mariano of Ringwood Park and Mark (Megan) Mariano of Fair Lawn. She also leaves behind five adored great-grandchildren; Ava and Jack Chapman, Sydney, Victor and Gavin Mariano.
Visitation will be held at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4-7pm and on Friday, May 10, 2019 beginning 8:15 am.
Funeral services will begin 8:45 am at the funeral home on Friday, May 10, 2019, followed by a 9:30 am funeral mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church. Mausoleum entombment will be held at Holy Redeemer Cemetery Mausoleum in South Plainfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions sent to , 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. To send the family condolences, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.
The Domanski family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Stella's in-home caretaker Elene who showered her for five years with the best quality care, tender love, devotion and laughter.
"STELLA CAN NOW DANCE TO THE ANNIVERSARY WALTZ WITH HER BELOVED HUSBAND IN HEAVEN."
Published in Courier News on May 7, 2019