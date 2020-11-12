Stephanie Caruso
Formerly of Middlesex - Stephanie (Mazurkiewicz) Caruso, 99, passed away at the Atria Senior Living in Voorhees on November 9, 2020. Born in Bound Brook to the late John and Victoria (Kozak) Mazurkiewicz, Stephanie was a lifelong resident of Bound Brook and Middlesex, prior to relocating to Voorhees four years ago to be closer to her daughter.
Stephanie enjoyed spending time keeping active within the Atria Community. She loved arts and crafts, ceramics, playing bingo and poker, and in her earlier years, she enjoyed trips to the casino with her late husband Fred.
Predeceased by her husband Fred in December of 2016 and five siblings, Stephanie leaves behind her loving and devoted daughter, Janet.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex followed by entombment at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
In lieu of flowers, donations sent in Stephanie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) would be appreciated. The family would like to say thank you to the entire staff at Atria Senior Living for giving Stephanie a wonderful four years and to Grace Healthcare for the love and compassion shown to her.
Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com
to send online condolences.