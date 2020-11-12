1/1
Stephanie Caruso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephanie Caruso

Formerly of Middlesex - Stephanie (Mazurkiewicz) Caruso, 99, passed away at the Atria Senior Living in Voorhees on November 9, 2020. Born in Bound Brook to the late John and Victoria (Kozak) Mazurkiewicz, Stephanie was a lifelong resident of Bound Brook and Middlesex, prior to relocating to Voorhees four years ago to be closer to her daughter.

Stephanie enjoyed spending time keeping active within the Atria Community. She loved arts and crafts, ceramics, playing bingo and poker, and in her earlier years, she enjoyed trips to the casino with her late husband Fred.

Predeceased by her husband Fred in December of 2016 and five siblings, Stephanie leaves behind her loving and devoted daughter, Janet.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex followed by entombment at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.

In lieu of flowers, donations sent in Stephanie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) would be appreciated. The family would like to say thank you to the entire staff at Atria Senior Living for giving Stephanie a wonderful four years and to Grace Healthcare for the love and compassion shown to her.

Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send online condolences.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Middlesex Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middlesex Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved