Stephanie Christine Willis
Burlington - Stephanie Christine Willis, 87, passed away Wednesday, April 24th in Burlington, NJ.
Born in South River, she resided in the area for many years. Stephanie had formerly worked at GE Westinghouse. She loved music, taking trips to Atlantic City, and was a devout homemaker.
Stephanie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Alvin M. Willis, who passed away in 2007, her parents Walter and Helen Hermanski, and her 6 siblings, Leona, Hattie, Stella, John, Walter and Stanley.
She is survived by her loving son, Alvin M. Willis Jr., her former daughter-in-law, Kelcey Sullivan, and grandson Bryan Sullivan, her nieces and nephews Lou, Barbara, George, Mary Lou, Brad, Cindy, Nick, Barbara, David, Paula, Stanley, Marie, Ben, and many friends.
A visitation will be held Thursday, May 2nd, from 9:30-11:00 am, with a service to follow at 11:00 am at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Stephanie's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
For more information, directions, or to leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.Rezemfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019