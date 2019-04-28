Services
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Christine Willis


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephanie Christine Willis Obituary
Stephanie Christine Willis

Burlington - Stephanie Christine Willis, 87, passed away Wednesday, April 24th in Burlington, NJ.

Born in South River, she resided in the area for many years. Stephanie had formerly worked at GE Westinghouse. She loved music, taking trips to Atlantic City, and was a devout homemaker.

Stephanie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Alvin M. Willis, who passed away in 2007, her parents Walter and Helen Hermanski, and her 6 siblings, Leona, Hattie, Stella, John, Walter and Stanley.

She is survived by her loving son, Alvin M. Willis Jr., her former daughter-in-law, Kelcey Sullivan, and grandson Bryan Sullivan, her nieces and nephews Lou, Barbara, George, Mary Lou, Brad, Cindy, Nick, Barbara, David, Paula, Stanley, Marie, Ben, and many friends.

A visitation will be held Thursday, May 2nd, from 9:30-11:00 am, with a service to follow at 11:00 am at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Stephanie's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.

For more information, directions, or to leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.Rezemfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now