Stephanie Gruszczynska Brodzicki
Hilton Head, SC - Stephanie Gruszczynska Brodzicki, age 97, formerly of Avenel, passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020 in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Born in Zdunska Wola, Poland, she had lived in Elizabeth and Avenel for many years before moving to South Carolina. Stephanie was a loving mother and grandmother, proud homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She was a communicant and Choir Member of St. Teresa's RC Church in Linden.
She is predeceased by her husband Bronislaw and her daughter-in-law Janis Brodrick. Surviving are her sons Walter, Michael and his wife Kathleen, John and his companion Vera, her grandchildren Ryan and his companion Amanda, and Marissa Schall and her husband Garrett, and soon to be Great Grandmother to Marissa and Garrett's daughter, Saylor Aspyn.
Funeral services will be Tuesday 9:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Avenue, South River with a 10:00am Funeral Mass to follow at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church, 30 Jackson Street in South River. Burial will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, 53 Inman Avenue in Colonia. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 9:00am to 9:30am.
In lieu of flowers, please keep Stephanie in mind while making donations to the Alzheimer Foundation of America or a personal charity of your choice
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times.
