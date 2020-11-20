1/1
Stephanie H. Nowicki Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephanie H. Nowicki Price

Parlin - Stephanie H. Nowicki Price, age 85 of Parlin, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in South River, she had resided in Parlin for the past 58 years. Before her retirement, Stephanie worked as an operator for Bell Telephone in New Brunswick and California, for Colonial Life Insurance and then retired from The Center for Professional Advancement in East Brunswick. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church in South Amboy.

She is predeceased by her husband Donald in 2018, 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Surviving are her beloved children Kathleen Peterson and her husband William, Donald Price and his wife Maria, Kenneth Price, her cherished grandchildren Melissa Peterson, Christopher and Amanda Price, her great-granddaughter Annabelle Price, a great-granddaughter to be Kristi Price, her brothers Stanley Nowicki, Edward Nowicki and his wife Lorraine, her brother-in-law Philip Price and many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 9:15am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, with a 10:00am mass at Sacred Heart RC Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Brunswick.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis TN 38105.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, there is a limit of 100 guests allowed in the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved