Stephanie H. Nowicki Price
Parlin - Stephanie H. Nowicki Price, age 85 of Parlin, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in South River, she had resided in Parlin for the past 58 years. Before her retirement, Stephanie worked as an operator for Bell Telephone in New Brunswick and California, for Colonial Life Insurance and then retired from The Center for Professional Advancement in East Brunswick. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church in South Amboy.
She is predeceased by her husband Donald in 2018, 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Surviving are her beloved children Kathleen Peterson and her husband William, Donald Price and his wife Maria, Kenneth Price, her cherished grandchildren Melissa Peterson, Christopher and Amanda Price, her great-granddaughter Annabelle Price, a great-granddaughter to be Kristi Price, her brothers Stanley Nowicki, Edward Nowicki and his wife Lorraine, her brother-in-law Philip Price and many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be Wednesday 9:15am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, with a 10:00am mass at Sacred Heart RC Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Brunswick.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Way, Memphis TN 38105.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, there is a limit of 100 guests allowed in the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
.