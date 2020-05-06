|
Stephanie K. Lazarczyk
Bound Brook - Stephanie K. Lazarczyk, 105, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at CareOne in Bridgewater . Daughter of the late Agata and Jozef Forab, Stephanie was born in Newark and lived in Bound Brook since 1955 before moving to CareOne in 2015. Stephanie worked for Kresge Department Store in Newark and later worked for National State Bank in Plainfield for many years. Known for her affection, generosity, humor, compassion for everyone including her dogs. Stephanie was a devout Catholic and longtime very active parishioner at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook. She was beautiful woman inside and out and will be remembered by many. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony S. Lazarczyk in 1968; son, Anthony J. Lazarczyk in 2019; and grandson, Anthony K. Lazarczyk, Jr. in 2001. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, 14 loving nieces and nephews and countless friends. A private burial took place at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway . A celebration of Stephanie's life will celebrated in the near future. Arrangements by Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street , Bridgewater , NJ 08807 .
Published in Courier News from May 6 to May 7, 2020