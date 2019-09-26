Services
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church
Manville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Kachek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Kachek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Kachek Obituary
Stephanie Kachek

Hillsborough - Stephanie (nee Kulina) Kachek, 88, entered into eternal life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at home.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Friday, September 27 from 4-8 p.m. with the Panikhida at 7:00 p.m. Additional viewing time will be on Saturday, September 28 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28 beginning 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and continuing at 9:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Manville, NJ with Fr. James officiating. Committal words and interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Orthodox Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ. To view the complete obituary reflecting on Stephanie's life, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now