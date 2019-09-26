|
|
Stephanie Kachek
Hillsborough - Stephanie (nee Kulina) Kachek, 88, entered into eternal life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at home.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Friday, September 27 from 4-8 p.m. with the Panikhida at 7:00 p.m. Additional viewing time will be on Saturday, September 28 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28 beginning 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and continuing at 9:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Manville, NJ with Fr. James officiating. Committal words and interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Orthodox Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ. To view the complete obituary reflecting on Stephanie's life, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 26, 2019