Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home
56 Carteret Avenue
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Synowiecki Funeral Home
56 Carteret Avenue
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family Church
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Milnicsuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Milnicsuk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Milnicsuk Obituary
Stephanie Milnicsuk

Carteret - Stephanie Milnicsuk 89, of Carteret, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Center for Hope in Scotch Plains. She was born in Perth Amboy and was a life-long resident of Carteret. Stephanie worked for Chelco Company in Woodbridge as a bookkeeper for many years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus RC Church in Carteret.

She is predeceased by her parents, Josephine and John Kapinas; her husband, Michael and her daughter, Deborah Ann. Stephanie is survived by her children, Gloria Haas; Christine Conway and her husband, Lawrence and Michael Milnicsuk Jr. and his wife, MaryAnn; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; her sister, Josephine Fassett; her brother, Robert Kapinas and many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 starting at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 10 AM at Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family Church in Carteret, followed by Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, from 4 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Center for Hope, 1900 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076 would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -