Stephanie Milnicsuk
Carteret - Stephanie Milnicsuk 89, of Carteret, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Center for Hope in Scotch Plains. She was born in Perth Amboy and was a life-long resident of Carteret. Stephanie worked for Chelco Company in Woodbridge as a bookkeeper for many years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus RC Church in Carteret.
She is predeceased by her parents, Josephine and John Kapinas; her husband, Michael and her daughter, Deborah Ann. Stephanie is survived by her children, Gloria Haas; Christine Conway and her husband, Lawrence and Michael Milnicsuk Jr. and his wife, MaryAnn; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; her sister, Josephine Fassett; her brother, Robert Kapinas and many nieces and nephews.
The Funeral will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 starting at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 10 AM at Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family Church in Carteret, followed by Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, from 4 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Center for Hope, 1900 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076 would be appreciated.
