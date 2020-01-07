|
Stephen A. Petercsak Jr.
Belle Mead - Stephen A. Petercsak Jr., 82, of Belle Mead, passed away on January 6, 2020, in Princeton. He was born in Fords on October 6, 1937. He resided in Cliffwood Beach most of his life before moving to North Richland Hills, Texas for the last 20 years. Stephen was a Breadman for Sunbeam Bread for many years and was a Dispatcher for Quest Diagnostics. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a big fan of the NY Giants.
He was predeceased by his wife, of 57 years, Esther.
Stephen is survived by his son, Stephen Petercsak, and his wife Lori, of Belle Mead; a sister, Rose Dalton-Karney, of Dunellen, FL; a nephew, Eugene Dalton, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home,23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, Wednesday 7-9 pm. Funeral services will begin on Thursday 8:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 9 am Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment will be in Holy Ascension Russian Orthodox Cemetery in Frackville, PA.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020