|
|
Stephen Almasi
Stephen Almasi, 95, of Perth Amboy, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.
Stephen was born and raised in Budapest, Hungary and moved to Paris, France, then to Havana, Cuba and came to New York, NY in 1952 then to Tenafly and then to Perth Amboy 45 years ago. He was a Holocaust survivor, where he later wrote a book "Devils Paradise" on his escape from Bor Labour Camp, Yugoslavia, now known as Serbia.
In 1962, Stephen received a patent from the United States Patent Office for his design of a cutting machine for leather products. Stephen was the owner and operator of the Florentino ~ Baroness Leather Products, Perth Amboy for over 7 years and later was a Buyer for Jordache Handbags, NY, NY. His passion was for drawing, painting, history and writing.
He is preceded in death by his parents Meayus and Frida ( nee Roth ) Almasi; loving father of Susan Almasi; dear brother of George and Victor Almasi.
Stephen is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years Rose Shu ~ Ying ( nee Huang ); beloved father of Thomas Almasi and his fiancée Marni Sucher; grandfather of Alexander Sabastiani; adored uncle of Andreas and his wife Barbara Almasi and cousin James Altman.
Cremation is Private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020