Stephen G. Giordano
Piscataway - Stephen G. Giordiano, 89, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick with his loving family at his side.
Born in Staten Island, NY to the late Giacomo and Maria Giordiano, Stephen has been a resident of Piscataway since 1964.
A mechanic for Wrigley Gum Company in South Plainfield for 37 years, Stephen continued to work after retirement for the Piscataway Golf Course where he was an avid golfer.
Democratic Committee Man for Piscataway Township and board member of Friends of the Piscataway Library, Stephen enjoyed golfing, fishing and wood carving.
Predeceased by his parents and two siblings, Diane "Louise" Sparacino; surviving are his wife, Mary (Kelly) of 70 years; four children, Stephen Giordano and wife Patricia, Maria Wingate, Doreen Debiase and husband John and Catherine Domanow and husband William and two siblings, Salvatore Giordano and wife Marie and Ernesta Giordano.
He will also be missed by his five grandchildren, his great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:30AM in the Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex NJ 08846 followed by a funeral mass in Our Lady of Fatima RC Church at 10:30AM.
Burial will follow in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
Family and friends may gather for visitation on Sunday from 3-7PM and Monday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's memory to Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, 501 New Market Road, Piscataway NJ 08854.
For more information, please see www.middlesexfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019