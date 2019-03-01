Services
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima RC Church
Burial
Following Services
Resurrection Burial Park
Piscataway, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Giordano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen G. Giordano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen G. Giordano Obituary
Stephen G. Giordano

Piscataway - Stephen G. Giordiano, 89, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick with his loving family at his side.

Born in Staten Island, NY to the late Giacomo and Maria Giordiano, Stephen has been a resident of Piscataway since 1964.

A mechanic for Wrigley Gum Company in South Plainfield for 37 years, Stephen continued to work after retirement for the Piscataway Golf Course where he was an avid golfer.

Democratic Committee Man for Piscataway Township and board member of Friends of the Piscataway Library, Stephen enjoyed golfing, fishing and wood carving.

Predeceased by his parents and two siblings, Diane "Louise" Sparacino; surviving are his wife, Mary (Kelly) of 70 years; four children, Stephen Giordano and wife Patricia, Maria Wingate, Doreen Debiase and husband John and Catherine Domanow and husband William and two siblings, Salvatore Giordano and wife Marie and Ernesta Giordano.

He will also be missed by his five grandchildren, his great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:30AM in the Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex NJ 08846 followed by a funeral mass in Our Lady of Fatima RC Church at 10:30AM.

Burial will follow in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.

Family and friends may gather for visitation on Sunday from 3-7PM and Monday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's memory to Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, 501 New Market Road, Piscataway NJ 08854.

For more information, please see www.middlesexfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now