Stephen Henry Chabok
South Plainfield - Stephen Henry Chabok, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family early Monday morning, November 30, 2020.
Born in Plainfield to the late Stephen and Emily (Prohaska) Chabok, Stephen resided in Dunellen before settling to South Plainfield in 1962. Initially he worked in Plainfield as a machine operator then Pin Setter with Palmeri's Bowling Alley.
An honorable discharged Veteran of the United States Navy, Stephen loved being on the water whether it was, boating, fishing or crabbing. He also enjoyed hunting, bowling and NASCAR as well as the NY Jets, Mets and Rutgers University Sports.
The G.O.A.T., Stephen loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will forever be remembered as a devoted family man.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Maryann (McIlreavy) Chabok and three children, Kenny Chabok and wife Debbie, Robert Chabok and wife Kim and Donna Woodring and husband Kevin all of South Plainfield; six grandchildren, Amber, Brittany, Nicole, Jenna, Crystal and Samantha and five great grandchildren, Taylor, Chase, Jackson, Julia and Costas.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2-4PM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's memory to Haven Hospice, c/o JFK Medical Center, www.jfkmc.org/donate
or to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
During this ongoing pandemic, according to Executive Orders and the CDC guild lines, we kindly ask that face masks must be worn while visiting, to be mindful of physical distancing to the best of your ability, and are asking visitors to minimize time spent indoors to allow everyone a chance to pay their respects. We thank you for your understanding and for taking these precautions during this difficult time.