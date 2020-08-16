Stephen Illes

Stephen IllesSouth Amboy - Stephen M. Illes, 87, of South Amboy died on Sunday August 16, 2020 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Perth Amboy he lived in South Amboy since 1957. Before retiring in 1994 he was employed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, North Brunswick for 22 years. A U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War he was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy and the South Amboy Knights of Columbus #426.Son of the late Stephen F. and Jennie Ignaczak Illes he is also predeceased by his wife Mary Claffy Illes in 2009; his daughter Nancy Bourdeau in 2017 and his brother Arthur J. Illes in 2001. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Noreen and Michael Kusic; his sister Joan R. Illes; his grandchildren Matthew Boehler and wife Monica, Ryan, Evan, Nicole, Jeffrey and wife Rebecca Bourdeau; his son-in-law David Bourdeau; his great-grandchildren Madison, David, Kaitlyn, Madelyn, Abigail, as well as his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 8:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 9am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Amboy First Aid Squad or St. Mary's Church.