Stephen J. Jankowiak
Edison Township - Stephen J. Jankowiak, 94, of Edison, passed away on Thursday, December 12th in Edison Township.
Born and raised in Perth Amboy, he attended Saint Mary's Grammar and High Schools in the city before enlisting in the United States Navy, where he served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Steve was a survivor of the battle of Okinawa against the Imperial Japanese Army. Returning from his service to our Country, Stephen married Eleanor Wagenhoffer and settled in Edison and, returned to his job as a cake baker for the former Parnes Bakery of Perth Amboy, where he worked for more than 40 years before retiring in 1990. He was an avid golfer and he enjoyed woodworking, tending to his gardens and following the New York Giants and Mets. He cherished the time that he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor in 2006 and is survived by his daughter Eleanor Moore and her husband James, of Rowayton, CT; a sister, Mary Uchrin of New Port Richy, Florida, and his grandchildren, Elizabeth Russell, Katherine Lines and Andrew Moore, and; his great-grandchildren, Oliver, Penny, Claire, Mac, Teddy and Kennedy.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30 AM on Thursday, December 19th from the Zylka Funeral Home, 513 State Street, Perth Amboy, followed by a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Peace Church, Edison. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
To send a note of condolence to the family, please visit www.zylkafh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019